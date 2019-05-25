Blaithin Gallagher feels she ran a positive campaign in Leitrim

Blaithin Gallagher who ran for the Greens in the Manorhamilton area received 286 first preference votes. Talking after the results were announced she said she had a feeling that the six incumbents would be returned but she enjoyed the "learning journey". She said she only began to think about running while marking the 100th anniversary of the Suffragette Movement and the need for more women in politics.

However she felt she ran a very positive campaign and said it had been "a privilege". She recalled how her dad always told here that it is an honour to meet people and hear their stories and felt that this is very true in light of the last 11 weeks.

She said she would do it again but only if she can make a difference and make a change focusing very much on communities coming together.

She paid tribute to all the people who worked on her campaign and how they took time out to make that change.