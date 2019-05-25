Leitrim could be facing two recounts

Those in the political know are talking about two possible recounts in the local elections in Leitrim

With counting continuing in the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon two candidates in both the Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon Electoral areas are running nearly neck to neck.

With just six candidates elected, all of whom are sitting councillors, the third counts have shown Ind Des Guckian and FF's Paddy Farrell standing on 548 and 583 respectively in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

Meanwhile in the Ballinamore area Ind Gerry Dolan and Pat Gilhooley of Sinn Fein are on 628 and 673 respectively.

According to former councillor Damien Brennan, as elimin =ations of candidates continue these margins could tighten.

The result.. possible recounts.