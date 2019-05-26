Video: Gerry Dolan is the last councillor elected for Leitrim Local Elections 2019

All 18 seats on Leitrim County Council are now filled and the Local Election count is over in Leitrim.

Independent Gerry Dolan fought back to be re-elected following a recount on the eight count for the Ballinamore LEA in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon today.

The councillor overtook his neighbour Pat Gilhooley SF by just six votes in a very close contest following a recount of Ballinamore LEA. It ended with Dolan on 851 and Gilhooley on 845 following the trasnfer of of Ita Reynolds- Flynn surplus.

The video of Gerry Dolan celebrating his election with his family, friends and supporters shows Pat Gilhooley, the loser by just six votes clapping him on.

Cllr Dolan said he was always "confident of the transfers."

The final look of Ballinamore is Paddy O'Rourke (FF), Caillian Ellis (FF), Brendan Barry (SF), Ita Reynolds Flynn (FG), Enda McGloin (FG) and Gerry Dolan (Ind).

