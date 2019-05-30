Breaking news: Gardai searching for three men in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai are searching for three men in Carrick-on-Shannon after they failed to remain at the scene of an incident at Quay Road.

As seen in the picture by photographer Gerry Faughnan the men fled the scene and gardai are warning that they may now try and access a different car.

As the search continues Supt Kevin English said he understands all three men are in their 20s and are of an athletic build.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity they are asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon garda Station on 071 96 50510 immediately.

We will update this story as more details become available.