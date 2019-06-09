Sunday, June 9, 2019: What's on today at Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival?

There is plenty on offer today, Sunday, June 9 at Carrick Carnival:

Kick Sunday off the healthy way with the Scoil Mhuire 5km walk and family fun day from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Sports Complex. Registration for the walk is at 12pm.

Enjoy the Street Fest with an afternoon of Traditional musici, Irish dancing and more at the Market Yard from 2pm to 4pm. Coinciding with this is the Boots fundraiser for The Irish Cancer Society.

Murray's Amusements will again be open from 2pm until late at Carrick Indoor Karting on the Leitrim Road.

The 10 day festival will come to an end with live music by Rakish in the Market Yard from 4pm to 6pm.