Appeal for witnesses to house fires

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to two incidents of criminal damage by fire in the Edgeworthstown area of Co. Longford between the 5th and 6th of June 2019.



A house fire occurred in Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford between 9pm – 10pm on Thursday the 5th of June 2019. This was a vacant house and was extensively damaged. Fire brigade units from Granard curtailed the fire and brought it under control. Investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity in the vicinity of Ballinalee, Granard and Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

On the 6th of June 2019 a second house fire took place in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown Co Longford, that occurred at approximately 3am.

The property was extensively damaged and was unoccupied at the time. The investigation is ongoing. Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity on the Main N4 at Corboy between Edgeworthstown and Longford. Any information to Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or alternatively 1800 666111.



At this stage of the investigation it is not believed the criminal damage to both premises are linked.

