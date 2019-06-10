Boyle residents spend €4.1 million on energy every year! This was the astonishing figure that emerged from the Energy Survey done in Boyle last April and May.

The organisers, Good Energies Alliance (GEAI) are now organising an Energy Challenge Seminar to discuss the results and plan a way forward for Boyle. The seminar will take place in Abbey Community College on Monday, June 17 at 7.30pm.

"The results are very clear – taking into account energy generated by wind, Boyle spends nearly four million euro on fossil fuels every year,” said Aedín McLoughlin, CEO of Good Energies Alliance (GEAI).

“That money goes not only out of the community, but out of the country! We in GEAI have carried out many energy surveys on local towns and we are constantly amazed at the proportion of household disposable income that is given over to big oil and gas companies with no benefit to the community.

"It is time to really look at this spend and to plan how we can use energy efficiency and other measures to reduce our spend on energy and increase our use of renewables. At present, with the increased awareness of climate change and the importance of lowering our carbon emissions, it is an excellent time for Boyle residents to look at possible changes and the community benefits that these can bring.”

The Energy Challenge Seminar is organised by Good Energies Alliance (GEAI), a Leitrim NGO that focuses on renewable energy and climate change. Surveys were done of 100 houses in Boyle, 10% of the total, and the results are statistically valid.

Admission to the seminar is free and refreshments will be served. All are welcome.