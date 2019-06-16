Leitrim cyclists: Why we cycle documentary in Drumsna

Leitrim Cycling Festival invites the public to the screening of Why We Cycle on Saturday, June 22 at 6pm in Drumsna Community Resource Centre.

Why We Cycle is an inspiring documentary that discovers some of the hidden impacts of cycling.

There are more bicycles than people in the Netherlands and the impacts of cycling goes well beyond the obvious health and economic benefits to planning, development and society as a whole.



This event will be an opportunity to meet some of the representatives from the new Leitrim County Council for the first time since the elections and a chance to have a cup of tea, some food and a chat about what more we could do in Leitrim to enable more people to cycle more often.



The food and film will be at 6pm on Saturday, June 22 in Drumsna Community Resource Centre with music and dancing in Duignans afterwards.

The Leitrim Cycling Festival in Drumsna runs from June 21 - 23.



The aim of the festival is to celebrate the locality for its wonderful cycling routes, to bring people together to learn about the future of cycling in the area, to build a community that can be involved in developing the area and to have some fun.

It’s lining up to be a great weekend of festival fun with cycling, art, music, food and camping. All events are free.

If you love to cycle and love your bicycle then you should drop in to one of the many bike related events next weekend in Drumsna.



For more info go to leitrimcyclingfestival.com

