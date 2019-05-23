Lough Key Cycling club reflecting on successful Classic

The Lough Key Classic cycling sportive took place in Boyle on Sunday May 12. The weather was favourable for the event with nearly 200 riders signing on for the two challenging distances.

Four organisations will benefit from the Classic namely Boyle Scouts, Brothers of Charity, Boyle Tidy Town and Northweststop.

The event would not have been possible without the assistance of a large number of people to whom Curlieu Wheelers cycling club is gratefully indebted and would like to thank hereunder:

All the cyclists who came to Boyle and participated, Gardai in Boyle and Ballymote with special thanks to Garda Michael Pilkington, Sergeant Bernard Kilroy and Sergeant Philip Kelleher, Roscommon Co, Sligo Co , David Harding and Abbey College, Langan's Fruit and Veg, Kieran Roddy Catering with Teresa O'Dowd and Mary Horan, Mark Finn and Gary Beirne, Catering Staff - Helen, Veronica, Betty, Monica, Valerie and Tara, all who brought food, ladies who assisted at registration, Keith Conroy Crystal Clear, Boyle Scouts, Joe Conroy, Spool Factory (for meetings), Order of Malta, Local Media, Michael Burke and staff in King House, Boyle Sports Complex committee, Paul Byrne Signs and finally all the club members and non club members and local people who acted as marshals and assisted on the day.

We are already looking forward to the 2020 Lough Key Classic.

