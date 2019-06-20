Absence of staff training preventing use of insulin pumps at Sligo University Hospital says Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Deputy Martin Kenny has again raised concerns about the problems facing diabetes patients in his constituency.

Deputy Kenny asked Health Minister Simon Harris about training in the use of insulin pumps for staff at the Sligo University Hospital.

In relation to vacant posts in the HSE, Deputy Kenny said: “I know of one post that is definitely vacant, namely, that of specialist diabetic nurse in the North West diabetes services.

“People who have Type 1 Diabetes and have been prescribed an insulin pump are unable to avail of diabetic services training because there is no specialist diabetic nurse to provide them with that training.

“I have raised this matter on numerous occasions, including with the CEO of the HSE North West and the manager of the hospital by way of parliamentary question. I sent a copy of the reply to that parliamentary question to the Minister for Health a couple of months ago. It states that an application for funding for the specialist nurse had been made.

“This is a scandalous situation and it needs to be resolved urgently. I have raised this issue before on numerous occasions but I have not received an adequate response. I ask the Minister for Health to ensure this situation is resolved.”

In response the Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, acknowledged that Deputy Kenny had, indeed, raised this matter previously and said that he would consult with his officials and have a response before the end of the day.