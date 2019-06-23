The weather is not looking great for Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon today

Cloudy and misty today with some light patchy rain at first. Outbreaks of showery rain in many will move in by the afternoon and there will be some heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Further outbreaks of showery rain overnight with a continuing risk of thundery downpours, but the rain will clear northwards towards morning. Mild and humid overnight with light breezes and patches of mist and fog. Overnight lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Forecast for the Ulster Final in Clones this afternoon.

Accuweather forecasters say that it will be raining this morning although showers should stop around 12pm. It will remain cloudy for the next few hours but rain is expected to return in the afternoon and yes, it will be raining during the Ulster Final so don't forget your umbrellas and rain jackets.