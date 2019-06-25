Mohill instructor a winner at fitness industry awards

Huge congratulations to Paul Kilgannon, FitKicks Functional Fitness, Mohill, for winning Best Group Fitness Instructor at the Irish Fitness Industry Awards 2019 which were held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on Saturday, 22nd June.

This was a huge achievement for Paul, as he was up against some tough competition in his category.

Fitkicks is based in Mohill Enterprise Centre and Paul runs a fantastic facility, catering for all the fitness needs of the Mohill area, and indeed the wider Leitrim community.

He provides early morning HIIT sessions, tough boxercise classes, circuits, rave sessions and functional fitness and is always coming up with new ideas and offers a great variety with all the classes. Paul also runs Fitkids – fitness, gymnastics & lots more for kids aged 7-12.

Fitkicks is a community in itself, some great friendships have formed along the way and it is great for the town of Mohill to have this fantastic facility based there.

As well as keeping us all fit, there is a great social element to it, which has included Surfing, Tough Mudder, Boda Borg, Greystones to Bray Cliff Trail Run, Cuilcagh Mountain Walk and 3 Peaks Mountain Hike in Sligo.

Some of these are challenges that some members would not have contemplated prior to joining Fitkicks but the encouragement from Paul and other members is fantastic.

Paul is also a great advocate of supporting local and giving back as much as he can to the community.

Check out Fit Kicks on Facebook and Instagram.

Congratulations again Paul, from all of your members, it was so well deserved and you put Mohill and Leitrim on the map in the fitness industry!