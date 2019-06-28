An Tóstal Festival showcases Drumshanbo at its finest

So the exams are over and the holidays have begun, where other than Drumshanbo and the An Tóstal Festival would you get a week-long festival full of free fun and events?



Kicking off this Sunday, June 30 and running until Saturday, July 6 you will not find a week bursting with more fun and activities throughout the island than what is planned for Drumshanbo!

Sunday June 26

The summer begins at 4pm this Sunday in Drumshanbo with an opening parade including the Kiltubrid Pipe Band, stilt walkers, penny farthing, miniature electric train, giant inflatables and for the first time since March 1959 Nancy the narrow gauge train makes its way back to Drumshanbo.



Local celebrity Stella McGirl, star of the Late Toy Show will open the festival at 5pm. The evening will be completed with the crowning of the 2019 Tóstal Colleen.

There will also be plenty of children’s entertainment with train rides, wipe-out games and face painting in Drumshanbo's public carpark.

The opening day will pack a lot of punches for families looking for an entertaining day, but it is just the start of a week full events and activities for An Tóstal 2019 in Drumshanbo.

Monday July 1

Monday evening starts off with a fishing workshop, bingo and cinema by lake showing Peter Rabbit. This is a free event and back by popular demand.



Tuesday July 2

The fishing workshop continues on Tuesday evening and for those who fancy stretching their legs we have a charity family fun walk in aid of The Irish Pilgrimage Trust and Join Our Boys. Both of these are wonderful charities which work to help find a cure and raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Experiment with air dried clay with Colleeen Quinn in The Mayflower from 7pm.



Wednesday July 3

For all the intellectuals and those who just want a night of fun on Wednesday night should head for the table quiz in Berry’s Tavern, the proceeds of which will be in aid of another wonderful charity South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

Get arty Poilin McGowan & Tan in Drumshanbo Vocational School from 7pm.



Thursday July 4

Thursday evening is for those of you feeling active there are water activities from 6.30pm at the Lough Allen Centre.

For all the Gin lovers out there, Thursday night is not to be missed, enjoy a Cocktails Masterclass with the wonderful Gunpowder Irish Gin and Sausage Tree Vodka at The Shed Distillery from 6pm. Booking is essential.

Try your hand at Progressive 25 in Conways Corner House with prizes galore on the night. All money raised goes to the ever-deserving North West Hospice.



Friday July 5

An Tóstal Festival are proud to present A Showcase of Food and Crafts from Drumshanbo on Friday from 5pm. There is a large entry of stalls into this with fabulous foods and handmade products from the local area. For the younger people we have a scavenger hunt followed by a kids disco.



Saturday July 6

Saturday is everyone’s favourite day of the week anyway, but when you have a fantastic family fun day with activities for everyone from water sports, games, canoeing and kayaking on the lake, Leitrim Surf Company, bouncy castles, Pirates of Caribbean, Custard Pie Puppets, Civil Defence Display and a demonstration by Drumshanbo Fire Brigade, it doesn’t get any better than that!

The Day at the Lake runs from 1-5pm and admission is €3 per person. The Dog Show starts at 3pm at Lough Allen Centre.

Also, there is a pool competition in the Pool Hall on Church Street with the Senior competition takes place on Sunday at 1pm.

And the Stylish Silage winners will be announced in Lough Allen Hotel!

Keep up to date with events and changes in the programme on www.antostalfestival.ie or Facebook.com/antostal

Also read: Drumshanbo's Stylish Silage rolls back into town