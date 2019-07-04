Restaurants Association of Ireland describe work permit regime and processing times as 'a shambles'

The Restaurants Association of Ireland have called the increase processing times for work permit applications a shambles.

Since mid-June 2019, the processing times for work permit applications has increased by two weeks to 13 weeks.

The CEO of the Association, Adrian Cummins said, “The current process for work permit applications is not fit for purpose. Reform is needed to ensure that employers and employees don’t lose out because of failings within the work permit application centre."

"The restaurant sector are calling for a National Skills Shortage Summit in light of failings by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Jobs where employers, agencies and departments can agree emergency actions to solve the skills shortage in Ireland."