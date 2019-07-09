Martin Kenny takes on new ‘challenging role’ in Sinn Féin

Leitrim’s TD Martin Kenny has been given a new “challenging role” within the Sinn Fein frontbench.



Deputy Kenny has been moved on from spokesperson for agriculture and rural ad development to justice and equality.

He told the paper he was informed of his new role last Thursday after he met with party leader Mary Lou McDonald.



The Aughavas man said he has a bit of “studying to do” as the justice portfolio covers a large and technical area with new amendments and legislation always forthcoming. He said he will be helped by a team of experts.

Deputy Kenny said he hopes to focus on rural crime, drug abuse, social services, the investigation of serious crimes as well as the placement of asylum seekers and refugees.

He said he is looking forward to the new “challenge” and said he would like to get a grasp on many issues in the justice system such as the variance in sentencing and bail.



Deputy Kenny said the party are working on the ground to deal with some of the fall out of the local elections but stated “a general election is different to a local election.”

While he would not comment on when he thinks a general election will be called, he did say “you need to be ready at all times.”



Former president Gerry Adams has been given the title of heading up Sinn Féin's ambition of achieving Irish unity.

David Cullinane's has been moved from the role of Brexit spokesperson to that of communications, climate action and environment.

Seán Crowe is now the foreign affairs, EU, Brexit and defence spokesperson. Brian Stanley becomes the agriculture and rural and community development spokesperson.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is now education and skills spokesman. Imelda Munster becomes the business, enterprise and innovation spokesperson, while Jonathan O'Brien takes up her previous role as transport, tourism and sport spokesperson.

