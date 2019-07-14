Boyle Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

Boyle celebrates 30 years of it's multi genre arts festival this year with an extraordinary line up for ten days from July 18-27.

Not only can the festival boast about its top headline acts but every day truly shows off the extent of its captivating variety of music, art theatre, storytelling and voices.



The festival will be opened by Professor John Crown in the grounds of King House on Thursday July 18 and celebrated with street theatre from Curious State and live music from Me & The Lads, featuring Zoë Conway.



One of headline classical artists this year is soprano Emer Barry. Emer will be joined by tenor Eoin Hynes, pianist Niall Kinsella and violinist Lynda O’Connor for Storyteller – Fairytale to Tearjerker, a celebration of stories and song, told through different genres of music. This concert will take place in the Church of Ireland on Friday 26th.



The Traditional music programme will begin with Portal, a commissioned one hour premiere, exploring the myth and memory of Cruachán in Rathcroghan. This work by composer Siobhán Cleary will feature compositions and performances by renowned flautist Eimear McGeown, Cathy Jordan, John Carty, Gerald Peregrine and narration by Vincent Woods in the Church of Ireland on Saturday, July 20.



The Blizzards, Riptide Movement, Tommy Fleming, Alison Spittle and Mary Coughlan are just some of the big names heading for Boyle this year.

The Blizzards

Tickets are online at www.boylearts.com or call: 071 9663085, email: info@boylearts.com or follow on Facebook for updates.

