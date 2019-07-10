Carrick-on-Shannon to be hit by a tide of music this week

The 15th annual Carrick Water Music Festival starts today, Wednesday July 10 bringing five days of musical and cultural discovery to Carrick-on-Shannon.

From lunchtime recitals, jazz cruises, giant gramophones and headline concerts by legendary folk hero’s Stockton’s Wing, world class classical music from Vladimir and Anton Jablokov and a special Festival closing concert from one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters Brian Kennedy, there’s sure to be something to suit all tastes.



The festival will launched in St George's church this evening at 7pm.

The Free Town Music Trail will be at various venues Thursday and Friday around the town.

Keep an eye out for Donnacha Cahill’s Giant Gramophone on Friday and Saturday.

Stockton’s Wing plays The Landmark Hotel, on Friday at 8.30pm.



The Original Guinness Jazz Band Cruise are back on Moon River Saturday at 12.15pm, while The Violinists: Vladimir & Anton Jablokov hit The Bush Hotelat 8pm.

Also Saturday night Moxie + Pre & Post show late nite DJ set from Boo Radley at The Dock at 10pm.

Brian Kennedy closes the festival in St. George’s Church at 8.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

Tickets for all events can be purchased in person at the Festival Box Office at The Dock, over the phone on 071 9650828 or online via www.thedock.ie or visit carrickwatermusicfestival.com for the latest news.

Follow #cwmf19 on social media

