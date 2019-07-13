Guilty plea by Leitrim man to assault
The case was heard at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court
Paul Byrne, Ohill, Mohill pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to James Holohan when he was arraigned before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week.
The alleged offence took place on May 23, 2015 at Sallyfield, Mohill.
Judge John Aylmer adjourned matters until the next sitting of Carrick-on- Shannon Circuit Court in November.
Mr Byrne was represented by Keith O'Grady BL.
