Guilty plea by Leitrim man to assault

Paul Byrne, Ohill, Mohill pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to James Holohan when he was arraigned before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week.

The alleged offence took place on May 23, 2015 at Sallyfield, Mohill.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned matters until the next sitting of Carrick-on- Shannon Circuit Court in November.

Mr Byrne was represented by Keith O'Grady BL.