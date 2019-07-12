Funding for Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities

Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities has been awarded €1,543.60 in funding for Mobility and Cancer Care Transport under the Department of Rural and Community Development's 2019 CLÁR programme.

In Longford Rath Mhuire Resource Centre has received €19,550; Longford Hospice Homecare €45,830.00 and Longford Irish Wheelchair Association €47,191.00

The funding is for the provision of vehicles to provide transport for people in rural areas with mobility issues. It will support voluntary organisations that provide:

- Transport to/from designated cancer treatment hospitals/centres under the National Cancer Care Programme, or

- Transport for people with significant mobility issues, including those requiring specialised wheelchair accessible vehicles, to day-care or other medical, therapeutic or respite services.

Announcing the details of the successful applicants, Mr Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, said: “I am delighted to announce further funding this year to support voluntary organisations that provide transport services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society. This funding, through my Department’s CLÁR programme, will provide vehicles that will enable people living in rural areas to travel to medical care or respite centres free of charge.”