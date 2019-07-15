Introduction of bodycams on Irish Rail positive step in tackling anti-social behaviour

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Transport, Tourism, and Sport, Marc Mac Sharry TD, has said that the planned introduction of bodycams on some Irish Rail frontline employees is welcome but warned more steps are required to make public transport safer for passengers.

He commented, “While the introduction of bodycams is welcome to curtail anti-social behaviour these measures will not come in quick enough.

“In the past few weeks video footage emerged of a woman, travelling with a young child, who was confronted by a gang of teenagers blaring loud music acting in an intimidating manner near Ashtown Station on route to Dublin.

“I have been contacted by other individuals who have been intimated by gangs of teenagers running through carriages. We are all aware of the difficulties on the Dublin-Cork rail line. I am disappointed the Minister and his Department did not provide supports to Irish Rail or Luas operators during the summer months, when these types of incidents appear to increase.

“Our Dublin spokesperson, John Lahart TD, myself and colleagues have been highlighting the need to tackle rising anti-social behaviour on public transport services for many years now. Our election manifesto contained a clear commitment to establish a specific public transport police section within An Garda Síochána.

“No one should be fearful boarding public transport. We will continue to put pressure on Minister Ross until he realises himself the full extent of the problems on public transport under his watch,” concluded Deputy Mac Sharry.