Dog dies after being left in hot car in Enniskillen

A dog died after being locked in a hot car in Enniskillen on Sunday, July 14.

The PSNI confirmed that "Members of the public had heroically attempted to rescue the animal by breaking the car window but unfortunately the dog couldn't be saved.

"Two people were spoken to under caution for the offence of animal cruelty and they will be formally interviewed in due course."

The PSNI have also advised people that this is a live police investigation and online comments should be kept appropriate and sensitive to that investigation.

