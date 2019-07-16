Deadline for fracking submissions in Fermanagh extended

Love Leitrim are asking the public to continue to make submissions opposing possible fracking in Co Fermanagh.



The call comes after it was revealed by the Department of the Economy that the deadline for submissions has been extended until July 31. Up to now there has been over 1500 online submissions made and over 500 written ones that have been delivered directly to the department.



Love Leitrim Chairperson Jamie Murphy said "We have been delighted with the response of the public so far. There is overwhelming opposition to Tamboran and their proposed plans. We banned Fracking in 2017 thanks largely to the thousands of peer reviewed scientific, medical and environmental studies that document the many threats that fracking poses to air and water quality, public health and increased methane emissions. We are asking those that have not already made submissions to do so before the July 3 deadline.

"We are also calling on the Irish government and in particular Minister Richard Bruton to make their opposition to these plans clear. We are in the middle of a global climate emergency and we need to move away from the oil and gas industry. If Fracking is allowed to go ahead in Fermanagh it may as well be taking place in Leitrim, Sligo, or Cavan. Pollution knows no borders."



Submissions can be online here www.foe.ie/takeaction/no-fracking-fermanagh or by emailing minerals@economy-ni.gov.uk using the reference PLA2/16.

