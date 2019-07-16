Dismount bicycles while on Drumshanbo's floating boardwalk

Drumshanbo's floating boardwalk on Acres Lake has been getting lots of publicity this summer.



With photos of the boardwalk all over social media, the paper has received a few queries over the safety of the gaps along the popular walk and cycle way.



The Leitrim Observer contacted Waterways Ireland and they told us: “The gaps in the roping along the floating section of the walkway are a 1m opening at either end of the centre section to allow canoe and small boat access to the floating walkway.



“There is reflective tape and canoe access signage placed at both entrances and the entrances are staggered in 1m to differentiate between this section and other sections of the floating walkway. There are also signs indicating that everyone utilising the floating walkway should dismount bicycles and walk along the floating section of the walkway for safety reasons.”



There are two life rings positioned along the floating walkway.

The paper also received a call from a concerned citizen about the "toxic" smell from wood work on the new Blueway extension from Drumshanbo to Lough Allen. The response from Waterways Ireland in relation to this was "All substances applied to timber for fencing along the new Blueway were applied prior to installation and allowed to cure in controlled conditions in accordance with recommended manufacturer’s guidelines. This ensured that there is no leakage of treatment products into any watercourses or the onto any land area at any time. All products utilised on this project were procured from reputable suppliers to ensure high quality finishes."

