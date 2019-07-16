Seanator Frank Feighnan Feighan has welcomed €42,500 funding for new vehicle for Sligo/Leitrim Mountain rescue team.

The funding was announced on Tuesday by Minister Michael Ring under Measure 3a (First Responders Support) of the 2019 CLÁR Programme.

"I am delighted Sligo/Leitrim Mountain rescue team has received this funding.

"The team carries out incredible work often in very difficult and dangerous conditions.

"I echo the sentiments of Minister Ring who said these volunteers put themselves on the line in order to help others. I know that this funding will go towards keeping members of our communities safe and well."