Frank Feighan selected to run on the Fine Gael Sligo Leitrim ticket

Boyle Senator Frank Feighan has been selected by Fine Gael to replace Gerry Reynolds on the Sligo Leitrim ballot.

Feighan told the paper he was "shocked" the decision was made so quickly after interviews were only conducted Monday and Tuesday this wee. The announcement came following a meeting of Fine Gael’s executive council Tuesday evening, July 16.

Senator Feighan said, “I’m honoured and delighted to be asked by my party to represent the people of Sligo-Leitrim. I’ve been in politics for 20 years and have previously represented Roscommon and South Leitrim on two occasions.

“I look forward to working on the ground with my party colleague, Sinead Maguire, to get the best possible result for Fine Gael in this very important constituency,” Senator Feighan said.

Sinead Maguire has already been selected as a party candidate at selection convention and said she looked forward to working with Senator Feighan.

Feighan told the Leitrim Observer that in 2011 he didn't resign from the party over Roscommon Hospital because he knew he had to represent the people of South Leitrim. Acknowledging he is not a Leitrim candidate, he said "I know South Leitrim well and I believe I delivered for them and hope to do so again." When asked about north Leitrim, the senator said he did not know how the constituency will be carved up between him and Sinead Maguire but he is looking forward to representing the whole county of Leitrim.

Former Sligo John Perry told the paper he was disappointed in not being selected but wanted to make no further comment and said he would think about any future actions.

