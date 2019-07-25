Are we missing an opportunity for development in Leitrim?

A necessary planning application for the construction of the Ballinamore Greenway was almost refused by local councillors this week over concerns for the curtailment of future development.



“Damned if we do, damned if we don't” commented Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn before members were reminded “don't lose sight of the project.”



Leitrim County Council brought two part 8 special planning applications for Ballinamore Greenway before elected members this week. These special planning applications made by the council for necessary developments in the county must be approved by elected members before going through council regulations. They can then be appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The first application for the construction and change of use of St Felim's old college to become the trail head of the new greenway, enterprise hub, artists studio and outdoor recreation met with full support.



Members were informed the part 8 process would not inhibit the use of the buildings, which can be decided at a later date. The council are putting these plans in for a grant application in the Rural Development Fund in August. The final project will cost between €2-3m.



The second application was to approve the construction of a wastewater pumping station with associated site works and 975m of rising main at Kildorragh Td, Ballinamore.

The proposed pump station is located 1km east of Ballinamore out the Newtowngore Road.



At present some houses in the Kildorragh area have their percolation areas from their septic tanks on the old railway line where the new greenway is proposed. Percolation tests were carried out in the area but none of the tests passed so a pumping station is proposed to pump the effluent from the septic tanks to the public sewer network in Ballinamore at Lahard.

Council planners explained that three dwellings will connect to the pump station.



Cllr Paddy O’Rourke asked is there a potential for more than three houses to connect. He was told no and that the tank will have “limited capacity.”

Cllr Caillian Ellis asked would this “curtail future development?” He also queried why the main sewer could not be extended or a bigger capacity constructed at the pump station.

Director of Services Vincent Dwyer reminded councillors the purpose of this planning “is to enable the development of the greenway and not for any other development.”



While the councillors agreed the greenway must proceed, they wondered should the council investigate the potential for future development from this pump station.

Mr Dwyer said this development would not rule out future development, but the councillors were not convinced.

Cllr O’Rourke said this could be an “opportunity” to allow other new houses to connect into this pump station. All councillors voiced their concern over the capacity of the tank being limited to just three houses.

Cllr Caillian Ellis stated: “We don’t want to block the greenway but we don’t want this issue to come back and haunt us.”

Vincent Dwyer explained this planning is necessary for the greenway proceed. The council planners also went into detail that the pumping station will be on private land and any other housing proposals would need to negotiate with the landowner for wayleave first.

Still negotiating

In the end, the councillors passed the planning application.

Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn asked when construction on the greenway will commence.

Leitrim County Council said they are “still in the process of negotiating all necessary access agreements with all affected landowners.” They disputed Cllr Flynn's statement that just one landowner is holding it up. She stated that when the greenway was first brought to landowners along the railway “seven out of ten signed immediately.”

The council said “when all necessary access agreements are in place, LCC will commence works on the approved greenway as soon as is practicable.”



The council’s part 8 decision is due on August 6, if the planning is not appealed to An Bord Pleanala work could start by the end of September.

Cllr Flynn said “this is four years going on, the local community have raised over €20,000. This needs to be moved on.”

