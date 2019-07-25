County Cavan customer wins over €13,000 for €15 stake

A punter in County Cavan had a Wednesday night to remember when they landed an incredible placepot on six horses from Catterick yesterday afternoon.

The anonymous customer placed a €15 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop in Cavan on Wednesday afternoon, picking six horses across the card at Catterick.

In total, five of the six horses were placed. They were Kendred Soul in the 2.10, It’s Not My Fault in the 2.40, Breguet Man in the 3.10, Bedtime Bella in the 3.40, and Spirit Of Zebedee in the 4.40. The only horse to win was Tomly in the 4.10.

The shrewd Cavan customer was able to come back into their BoyleSports shop and collect a cool €13,045.50 for their €15 placepot.

Leon Blanche Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our Cavan customer who made little work of a tricky card from Catterick yesterday afternoon. Although only one of their six selections was victorious, the other five were all placed, meaning they were able to walk away with over €13,000 in profit”.