Long delays a deterrent for returning medical professionals

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate for Sligo-Leitrim, Shane Ellis, says that slow processing times has discouraged medical professionals from returning home.

He commented, “I have met medical professionals who have expressed regret at their decision to try to return home to Ireland. There are long waiting time for papers to be processed leaving many in a red tape limbo.

“Young Irish health care professionals who have trained abroad do not see Ireland as a viable place to work. This is having a detrimental effect on broader HSE services.

“Minister Harris made bold claims about helping Irish nurses return home. This campaign was quietly stood down last month having only attracted back 120 nurses since 2015.

“We should be making every effort to welcome health care professionals home. When these professionals do return home they should be made a priority. Their return should not be marred by red tape and delayed registration with the regulator,” concluded Shane Ellis.