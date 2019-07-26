Deputy Eugene Murphy to officially open O’Carolan Festival

Deputy Eugene Murphy will perform the official opening of the 2019 O’Carolan Festival in Keadue at 3.30p.m. on Sunday, 4th August.

Eugene is a Fianna Fáil Politian who has been a Teachta Dála for the Roscommon-Galway constituency since 2016, prior to that he was a member of Roscommon County Council for the Boyle area from 1985 to 2016.

He is FF spokesperson on the Office of Public Works & Flood Relief.

He is a qualified horticulturist but now works as a full- time public representative and most of his time is dedicated to community and voluntary work throughout the Roscommon/Galway constituency.