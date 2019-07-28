Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34 year old Mark Smyth who was reported missing to Gardaí on July 24 last.



Mark was last seen in Ardee, Co Louth, in May 2018.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build. He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble.



Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station