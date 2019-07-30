Love Island: Greg and Amber land top prize as Longford model Maura Higgins vows to be back on our TV screens very shortly

Although Longford model Maura Higgins and her partner Curtis Pritchard didn't manage to capture the Love Island top prize of £50,000, her management team are vowing that this isn't the last TV viewers will see of her and that she'll be back our screens very shortly.

Curtis cha-cha-cha’d his way into Maura’s heart and the pair have been smitten ever since! Congrats on landing fourth place! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GX0Jo6HW1C — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

Limerick rugby player Greg O'Shea and beautician Amber Gill shared the top prize, with the long-time favourites Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague coming in as runners-up. In third were Ovie Soko & India Reynolds.

After a nail-biting series finale, Greg and Amber were crowned the winning couple by public vote after capturing the hearts of millions of viewers.

True to form Greg chose to split the £50k prize with Amber: “Of course I’m going to share it with her!”

“Yeah I knew he was going to share it,” said Amber.

Twenty-four year old Greg entered the Majorcan villa a little under two weeks ago, and had his eyes set on the one and only Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins, but was soon swooned by love-lorn Amber after a series of dates.

Upon Greg entering the villa, Amber told fellow islanders: “His accent is fabulous. And he can take the banter.

“I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!”

It certainly seems said Irish luck was on Greg’s side in the villa, and his life is certainly set to change outside of it, as the 7’s rugby player now boasts an extra 370k followers on Instagram.

Longford's Maura has one million Instagram followers.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy was among the supporters in Skelly's Bar Ballymahon tonight cheering on Maura.

The county's first citizen said Maura has brought a fun and positive side of Longford to the screen.

The moment Amber and Greg found out they were the WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2019! pic.twitter.com/CHIR72CQ43 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019