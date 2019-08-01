Online registration closing for Bóthar Na Naomh Duathlon this evening

Online registration is closing this evening, Thursday, August 1, for all events in this year's Bothar Na Naomh Duathlon in Cloone.

This is the 7th year of the adventure duathlon. As past compeitors will confirm, this is a duathlon race with a difference – both fun and hardship are guaranteed!

The race aims to attract beginner to elite racers and we also cater for families with the inclusion of a 5km Trail-run and an Under 16s 5km adventure race. All participants will be given food and refreshments after the race and visitors have the option to eat their fill for €10.

Event details and schedule

The timetable for the 2019 race is as follows:

8.30am – Registration will open at Cloone Community Centre

9.30am – 5km Trail Run (No Kayak)

10am – Under 16’s 5km adventure trail run (including the 1km kayak)

11am – Main Race (Individual and Team)

12pm onwards – Prize Giving as well as food and refreshments for all competitors

Trail Run and Under 16 Adventure Race:

• Trail Run: 5km adventure trail run (obstacles optional). No kayak

• Under 16: 5km adventure trail run on Bóthar na Naomh (& adjacent fields!) including the 1km kayak

Main Race Outline:

• 2.5km trail run on Bóthar na Naomh

• 20km cycle (Road cycle on public roads)

• 5km adventure trail run on Bóthar na Naomh (& adjacent fields!) including the 1km kayak

Race Cost:

5km trail run: €15

Under 16 race: €10

Senior race: €35

Team Option: €45

Online Registration for all events is available here (but please note online registration closes late on August 1. After that registration can be made on the day of the event, August 3, at Cloone Community Centre.)