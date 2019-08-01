Top anglers make their way to Mohill this weekend for fishing competition

Some of Ireland’s top anglers will be coming to south Leitrim this weekend to take part in the 2019 Mohill Fishing Competition.

The event, now in its fifth year, takes place at the Garden Walls in Lough Rynn, starting this Friday, August 2 and running until Monday, August 5.

It has grown from twelve anglers in the beginning, to thirty anglers booked in this year.

The details of the event are as follows: Draw will take place in Marie’s Deli, Upper Main Street, Mohill, at 8.30am sharp on Friday, August 2 and again at 8.30am on Saturday, August 3.

On Sunday, August 4 and Monday, August 5 the draw will take place at Baxter's Centra Supermarket, Station Road, Mohill, at 8.30am sharp on both days.

Fishing will begin at 11.30am each day, and the weigh in will begin at 4.30pm each day.

The presentation of prizes will be in the Spirit Bar, Upper Main Street, Mohill at 6.30pm on Monday, August 5.

For more information please contact Brian at 087 4124851.