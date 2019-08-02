€475,648 in LEADER funding approved for 18 local projects

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed the recent approval of €475,648 in LEADER funding for 18 local projects in Leitrim.

“I am delighted that these valuable projects have been given this funding in this latest round of approvals.

“This funding announcement for these local developments (See attached list) by my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, is very welcome news for Leitrim. These grant allocations are supporting jobs and investment across the county.

“The two largest beneficiaries are McMorrow Harvesting Ltd, Dowra which is being allocated €200,000 to assist in the purchase of a mobile industrial chipper for the biomass chip market; and Kinlough Community Centre which receives €86,303 to help develop a second storey extension to Kinlough Community Centre.

“The LEADER programme funds projects under a diverse range of themes that include enterprise development, rural tourism, social inclusion, renewable energy and the environment

“LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and I want to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for Rural Ireland over the coming years.



Aughawillan GAA Club

To install a single phase 6kw PV System with a battery bank and to upgrade existing floodlighting to LED system at Aughawillan GAA Club. Leader grant amount €24,989.62; total project cost €33,319.50

Good Energies Alliance Ireland, Ballinaglera Community Hall

To install solar panel electricity system at Ballinaglera Community Hall. €5,958.75; €7,945.00



Bee Park Resource Centre, Manorhamilton

To install an 11 kW Photovoltaic Solar System on the Bee Park Resource Centre. €7,874.06; €10,498.75

Breffni Community Development CLG, Carrick-on-Shannon

To install a 6 kW Photovoltaic System at Breffni Community Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon to reduce cost of energy provision. €6,622.72; €8,830.30



Drumshanbo Community Council CLG

To install a 6kW solar system on roof of Laird House and an 8kW system on the Food Hub in Drumshanbo. €11,512.50; €15,350.00



The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon

To install an 11 kW Photovoltaic Solar System at The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon. €8,300.91; €11,067.88

Drumstrand Community Partnership Co CLG, Drumshanbo

To upgrade energy usage in the building by installing an 8 kW PV System. €8,426.34; €11,235.12



Drumsna Community Resource Centre

To install 6 kW PV solar panels to Drumsna Community Resource Centre. €15,173.59; €20,231.46



Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre CLG

To install 8 kW PV Panels in the main building at Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre. €7,235.62; €9,647.50



Leitrim Education and Training Company Limited, Drumshanbo

To supply and install 8kW PV panels, car charging port, lighting upgrades, replacement of front and back door to the premises of Leitrim Education & Training in Drumshanbo. €23,500.46; €31,333.95

The Organic Centre , Rossinver

To install a 4 kW Ground-mounted Solar PV Array on site at the Organic Centre in Rossinver. €5,698.89; €7,598.52

Kiltyclogher Community Council

To install a 6 kW Solar PV System on roof at Kiltyclogher Community Centre, and to upgrade oil boiler. €11,981.34; €15,975.13

Kinlough Community Development Company CLG

To develop a second storey extension to Kinlough Community Centre. €86,303.200; €185,200.00



Mayflower Community Centre Co CLG, Drumshanbo

To install a 6 kW PV System on roof of Handball Alley at back of Mayflower Community Centre and to upgrade insulation and lighting in Centre. €10,206.54; €13,608.72

McMorrow Harvesting Ltd, Kilmore, Dowra

To purchase a mobile industrial chipper for biomass chip market. €200,000.00; €400,000.00

On the Edge Sharpening Co Ltd, Leitrim Village

Funding for start-up business providing a mobile, on-site sharpening service, that will include a mobile workshop and equipment. €5,005.07; €10,010.14



Mohill Community Development Association Ltd

To upgrade the heating and energy management system in the Mohill Enterprise Centre, and to install onsite Solar PV generation and car-charging point. €31,309.20; €41,745.61

Jonathan Hay & Helen Siberry Hay t/a Tea Shed, Glencar

To install an 11 kW Photovoltaic System at Glencar Tea Shed to improve energy efficiency. €5,550.00; €11,100.00