Watch: Charlie McGettigan releases new song about Drumshanbo Town
Broadcaster and singer Charlie McGettigan has released a new song called Drumshanbo Town.
Releasing the beautiful video of the song filled with stunning photos of the town compiled by Mark Kelly, Charlie says this is a "a song about the place I call home."
The lyrics include Aughnasheelin, Aghacashel, Sliabh and Iarainn and Lough Allen. Even the sisters of the convent get a mention.
