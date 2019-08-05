Kiltyclogher Trad Music and Dancing Weekend

All roads will be leading to Kiltyclogher next weekend August 9-11.



The Kiltyclogher Traditional Music and Set Dancing Weekend committee are delighted to have Shaskeen in concert on Friday, August 9 at the Community Centre.

The Shaskeen Céili band are now celebrating 50 years in music and have originated long before the infusion of grand theatrics, choreography, technology and mythological motif that has brought traditional Irish music from the hearth to a worldwide stage.



Original band member and band leader Tom Cusson plays tenor banjo and mandolin. Eamonn Cotter is on flute and whistle, Pat Costello plays guitar, bazuki and banjo.



The Kiltyclogher community feels priviliged that Shaskeen are playing their first 50th anniversary gig in Leitrim on August 9 with their amazing nine piece anniversary touring concert band.



Geraldine Cotter is on piano. Pat Broderick is a master in pipe and flute and Pat McDonagh plays accordion. Dave Sanders plays the fiddle, Johnny Donnellan masters the bodhran, while Sean Conway plays tin whistle and flute.

On Saturday, the annual Feis takes place and this event has gone from strength to strength and is now in its 27th year.

The Swallow’s Tail Ceili Band will take to the stage on Saturday night, August 10, starting at 10 pm.

On Sunday evening at 3pm, Rosie Stewart and friends will present songs and stories at the Heritage Centre in Kiltyclogher.

Tickets and bookings at (071) 9854368 and (083) 1553183 or text (085) 1605327.



Tickets are also available at Kiltyclogher Post Office and the local heritage centre.

Doors open at 8pm. Early booking is advised.

