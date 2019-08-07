Leitrim defibrillator mapping shortlisted for award

Chambers Ireland today revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019 and Leitrim County Council has been nominated in the Supporting Active Communities category for its mapping of all defibrillator sites in the county.

A cooperative project between Leitrim Volunteering Information Service (VIS) and Leitrim Public Participation Network (PPN) and supported by the National Ambulance Service (NAS) asked community groups and individuals for the details of automated emergency defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the county.

Details of the location, with Eircode and an access code if required, were sent to the NAS so the details are available to a caller in the event of an emergency.

The map is available online at www.leitrimdefib.com and on the websites of Leitrim Public Participation Network and Leitrim Volunteering Information Service.

In its 16th year, the awards features a total of 22 Local Authorities shortlisted over 16 categories, including a new addition, ‘Age Friendly Initiative’, which showcases local authorities’ efforts to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Congratulating the Local Authorities shortlisted, Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government stated,

“Once again my Department is very proud to support the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

“The Awards are an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities. It is local projects such as these which make Ireland a better place at national level.

“I would like to congratulate the Local Authorities behind the projects featured in this shortlist and Chambers Ireland for their ongoing work in managing these Awards annually.”

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said,

“The Awards are the ideal platform to showcase the inventiveness and innovation that Local Authorities are consistently delivering, which so often goes unnoticed.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 16th annual ceremony on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.