Professor Eddie Murphy: Life lessons that Shane Lowry can teach us all

Many stories have been written about Shane Lowry the Irish golfer who recently won the British Open.

It was a remarkable achievement whether you are into sports or not there are so many life lessons that Shane Lowry can teach us all. For non-sports people (my wife Carol is one – much explanation’s are required regularly), I am the opposite, I love all sports. Now back to Shane!



Dedication & Practice

Shane Lowry overnight success was years in the making. Thousands of hours of practice in hail, rain and shine was required to produce the performance of a life-time.

I really admire athlete, musicians, scientists – anyone who achieves significant breakthroughs from all their efforts. It really inspires. The key word here is perseverance, it’s a self-discipline that is in short supply yet one of the best.



Inspiration & Modesty

Shane wondered “would he be good enough to win the Open.” A normal doubt he was able to park during the competition.

It’s his modesty that stands out a man from the heartlands of Ireland, Clara County Offaly. Unlike many superstars whose ego is bigger than their ability, Shane Lowry is a passionate man grounded by his family and community.



Coach

He is a master golfer. And like all elite players tennis, golf, and athletes’; Shane has a coach. Now this is important, I believe that we all need wise people in our lives, I believe that we need to have wise people in our children’s lives.

Sometimes when the parental voice is rejected the grandparent, uncle aunt can be the wise person. Plug wise people in the different parts of your life – work, and relationships. Wisdom can keep us all grounded.



Family & Vulnerability

He spoke about his vulnerability, as he faced over 10,000 in his village “you think this is what it’s all about, .. But it’s not …. There were many nights when I cried himself to sleep asking was I good enough to make it, wondering should he continue”.

He would talk about how the “The Lowry’s are an emotional family where – we would cry at anything”. I love the fact that he can talk about the challenges and dark days particularly on those days of greatest joy. His capacity to talk about vulnerability makes him even stronger, in my mind.

Yet the night before the win when he was six shots ahead, there was great pressure, would be throw it away with pressure.

He said on that night regardless of what would happen as long as his wife Wendy and daughter Iris (2yr) were waiting for him, that was what is important.

This is called perspective. Wouldn’t it be brilliant if we could bring perspective into our lives during the crunch times.

This demonstrates that Shane Lowry has great emotional intelligence.

Inspiration

He has lifted the mood of the midlands, raised the mood of the nation and he deserves to savour his victory as been the champion golfer.

Yet when Shane Lowry was asked what inspired him, it is his two sisters in law, Mellissa who had a kidney transplant and her sister Alison who donated the kidney.

So many true heroes in Shane’s life.

Shane Lowry …… Class