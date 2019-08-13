Students reach their goals with Leaving Cert results at Ballinamore Community School

The new principal of Ballinamore Community School Diarmuid McCaffrey said the staff of the school are “very pleased” with the Leaving Certificate results from their students.

Over 60 pupils sat the exam in Ballinamore this year and Mr McCaffrey said “most reached their goal or above their potential” with their results this morning. He said there are “plenty of happy smiling faces.” Mr McCaffrey said about two thirds of the students collected their results in Ballinamore, while the rest will see them online.

The majority of the students are expected to go on to third level education, and the principal said he is delighted to hear at least two are taking on apprenticeships.

This years results in Ballinamore are special as it is the first time new Principal Mr McCaffrey is at the helm following the retirement of Padraig Leyden. Mr McCaffrey said he is excited about the new school year ahead and that a “a lot of work behind the scenes are already underway to prepare for the first day of school.” About 60 new students are expected to start first year at the school for the 2019/2020 term.

Mr McCaffrey and the staff of Ballinamore Community School wish to congratulate the students and their parents on the results today. They wish them all good luck in the first round of the CAO offers and with their intended career path.

