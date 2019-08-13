Students and teachers praised following "excellent" leaving cert results in Manorhamilton

Seventy students sat their leaving cert in St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton this year with school principal John Irwin reporting “excellent” results for the school’s students.

Mr Irwin paid tribute to the students who received their results, thanking them “for all their hard work” over the past five years.

Among the seventy students, Mr Irwin said there was one student who recorded particularly impressive results - five H1s and three H2s.

The higher level english, maths and Irish results were said to have been “excellent” but Mr Irwin stressed, “the results were excellent overall.”

Mr Irwin congratulated the school’s teachers and thanked them for their “hard work and guidance.”

Read Also: Students reach their goals with Leaving Cert results at Ballinamore Community School