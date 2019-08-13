Lots of smiling faces as Drumkeerin's "outstanding" students collect leaving cert results

Lough Allen College principal Fiona Kuehl has paid tribute to the school's students who collected their results this morning.

Twenty nine students sat their leaving cert this year in Drumkeerin with Ms Kuehl commenting: "We were very lucky. We had an outstanding cohort of leaving cert students this year and the results reflect the hard work they put in and the hard work of the teachers."

Ms Kuehl noted "there are a lot of smiling faces here this morning" with 50% of the students having already been in to collect their results.

She added 45% of the school's students achieved over 400 points while over 30% sat the higher level maths examination.

The vast majority of results were said to have been "above average" with one student achieving over 500 points.

