Leaving cert students in Drumshanbo "very happy" with results

Drumshanbo Vocational School vice-principal Sean Wynne has reacted to this morning's leaving cert results saying the school's students did "very well and are very happy."

Fifty-four students sat the leaving cert in Drumshanbo with Mr Wynne adding: "This year it was a balanced result overall. The students got the results they wanted if they put the work in."

The engineering and construction results were said to have been "very good" with Mr Wynne adding there was one standout result from the school.

One student received five ones, a two and a four which he said was "an exceptional result."