There were joyous scenes in Carrigallen Vocational School today when the students received their Leaving Certificate results.

Declan Conboy Principal congratulated the Leaving Certificate Students on the excellent results achieved in this year’s State Examinations.

Mr Conboy went on to state that: “We are delighted with the brilliant results received by our students in Carrigallen Vocational School. The Leaving Certificate Class of 2019 really worked very hard and they were rewarded with the results they achieved in this year’s state examinations.

“All of our students are confident they will get their first choices on their College applications”. We had 43 students complete the Leaving Certificate this year”.

Grades achieved in Carrigallen Vocational School were well above the national averages in nearly all subjects. Students performed exceptionally well across the wide range of subjects.

One student achieved 5H1’s, 1H2 & 1H3 over 600 points, 9% of students received over 500 points, 35% of students received over 400 points and 42% achieved over 300 points. 23% of students who completed the L.C.V.P. course received Distinctions.

“We will always hear about the highest achievers in the media and this is reflected when the National Papers produce League tables. They are not an accurate reflection on the cohort of students attending various second level schools. As a result I am delighted with how students who might be perceived as being weaker excelled in the Leaving Certificate, this is a great credit to the students, their parents and the whole school staff. It reflects the ethos of the education programme provided in Carrigallen Vocational School.”

“We in Carrigallen Vocational School pride ourselves on the results achieved in the State Examinations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our past students the very best in their future educational careers and indeed in the wider world when they progress to look for employment. I would like to thank the parents who send their children to Carrigallen Vocational School for their continuing loyalty to the school.”



Mr Conboy concluded by thanking the dedicated staff of Carrigallen Vocational School for the excellent work they do with the students.

“Without such a dedicated staff these results would not be possible on an annual basis. We look forward to next year and continuing the excellent work that is done in promoting education in Carrigallen Vocational School.”