Mohill principal pleased with results

Leaving Cert results

Mohill Community College Principal Una Duffy said she was very pleased with their students results in the Leaving Cert this year  and extended her congratulations to each of them and to their teachers and wished them well for the future.

Mohill had 59 students sitting the Leaving Cert this year.

“Generally the students are happy overall but the coming week and the CAO offers will now be the main focus,” she said.