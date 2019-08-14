Manorhamilton to launch new Heritage Trail next week

Celebrate the past and share in the legacy of our heritage at the launch of Manorhamilton Heritage Trail on Thursday, August 22 at 7.30pm.



The trail is a walking tour outlining the rich heritage and history of the town.

It is a celebration of the past but is invoking a duty of care to future generations.



The oldest building, Hamilton’s Castle dates from the mid-17th century. Within five years of the building of the castle in 1634-1636, the nucleus of the town was established.



Since that time a trail of built heritage can be traced, each century adding further treasures. Why not bring the family along, you might learn more about your local town than you ever knew.

This launch is being held during National Heritage Week when a number of events and activities are happening around the county from August 17-25 to celebrate Leitrim heritage.



To find out the list of events close to you visit: www.heritageweek.ie

Some events may need prior booking.

