Abbott announced as official sponsor of Longford Marathon 2019

Abbott today announced a new partnership with the Longford Marathon to become the title sponsor for the race in 2019. The marathon, which is in its 18th year, will take place on Sunday, 25th August and is expected to attract more than 1,200 participants.

Ciaran Corcoran, strategic program director of Abbott’s diagnostic business site in Longford said: “Abbott has been a proud member of the Longford Community for more than 15 years, employing more than 700 people and we’re delighted to support the Longford Marathon, which is one of the largest events held in Longford each year.

"Marathon runners truly embody the idea that at our healthiest, we can accomplish amazing things. Our sponsorship of the Longford Marathon allows Abbott to celebrate the health and achievement of people from all over Ireland.”

A keen marathon runner, this year will see Ciaran Corcoran run the Abbott Longford Marathon for the 5th time. “I’m delighted that so many of my colleagues are joining me in this year’s marathon. The support along the route from the people of Longford is tremendous. There is great excitement among our employees from Abbott’s 9 sites across Ireland, a significant number of whom will be participating on the day. Not only is the marathon contributing to a great community spirit, it is also raising funds for St. Christopher’s Services Longford, which provides services for the intellectually disabled throughout the midlands”.

Fiona Fenlon organiser of the Longford Marathon said; “We are delighted to partner with Abbott as title sponsor of this year’s race. Abbott is one of the largest employers in the region and as a company focused on helping people to live their best lives, is a perfect partner for us. This year’s Abbott Longford Marathon will be one of the biggest ever, attracting participants from throughout the country. The Abbott Longford Marathon includes a range of race distances from a 5km race to a 63km ultra marathon. Regardless of ability and experience, participants can reach a meaningful personal achievement.”