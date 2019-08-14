Gardai continuing investigations as third man arrested

Gardaí investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia Co Cavan this morning, Wednesday August 14 have arrested a third man in connection with this investigation in Virginia, he is currently detained in Bailieboro Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 – Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The two men arrested earlier are detained at Carrickmacross and Kells Garda Stations.

In a follow up operation in the Co Meath area a substantial amount of cash was recovered, the quantity to be confirmed.

Further searches are continuing this afternoon.