Conversations on a Homecoming by Breffni Players

Following the sell out of The Plough and The Stars by Sean O’Casey, the Breffni Players stay loyal to great Irish playwrights as they present Tom Murphy’s acclaimed play Conversations on a Homecoming.



Set in 1972 in a run-down pub in Galway, the economic downturn and the troubles in Northern Ireland feature amongst some of the many topics of conversation in a one act play which follows the interactions of a group of friends who are gathering together after an absence of ten years.



Michael (Oliver Fallon) returns home from America in the hope of being reinspired by JJ, the owner of The White House pub and his childhood idol who offered refuge to him and his friends many times during their teenage years.

JJ filled their heads with hope and aspirations, urging them in his many speeches to fulfil their potential and realise their dreams.



As they gather in a the pub run by Missus (Annetha Kieran Loughran) and her daughter Anne (Aoife Roddy) the local gang are intrigued by the return of Michael.

Tom, along with other friends, Liam (Martin Branagan), Junior (Dónal Mc Cabe), Johnny (Pat Reid) and Peggy (Eithne Tansey), begin a long process of self-discovery as pints are poured and souls laid bare over the course of a November evening.

This well chosen cast, in the capable hands of director Sinead Quinn, bring Tom Murphy’s characters to life in a very thought-provoking play.



Conversations on a Homecoming runs for five nights from Tuesday, August 27 to Saturday, August 31 at 8pm in The Dock Theatre, Carrick-on -Shannon.

For bookings call (071) 9650828.

Also read: Fun filled summer at Manorhamilton Tennis Club