Fun-filled summer at Manorhamilton tennis club

It’s been a very busy few months for Manorhamilton tennis club since the schools closed for their summer break.

Our first camp started in early July with the children enjoying fun with friends, and the good weather joined in as well.

Next up was our Wild Rose Tennis Open evening, along with the beautiful Roses in all their finery minus the heels, taking part in a few games with gusto, to the enjoyment of our own little princesses who got their photos with the Roses. Fantastic ladies and all winners in our eyes. A big go raibh maith agat to Danny, Finbar, Breege and all for their help.

We look forward to welcoming all who showed an interest in tennis on the evening, hopefully we’ll see you all on court very soon.

Don’t forget to get back in touch with Mary 087 2290136, she’s waiting for that phone call, so there’s no time like the present.

The Bonnichon Family

A very big "Merci" to Pascal, Siobhan, Cian & Aoife for their very generous sponsorship of T-shirts to the children.

Pascal and family have and are huge supporters and very generous contributors to the club in so many ways - Pascal wearing many hats, ie, BBQ king, wine merchant, free on court French lessons, of a sort!! Always with a generosity of spirit and heart.

He brings out the very best in the children with infectious fun and laughter. Pascal you are a wonderful friend, and we appreciate your kindness, support and generosity. Merci Beaucoup.

Connacht League started towards the end of July with an away match to Sligo in Sligo, both teams coming away with a point for their efforts showing the strength of both teams.

A home match against Boyle on the August 25, with another away match on September 8, then the finals taking place on September 22. Watch this space.

Adult beginners coaching continues on Sunday, August 18 from 11-12 noon great turn out for this, come and try if interested, you would be very welcome. Again contact Mary at the above number.

The last of the summer camps with Scott starts Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23, from 1pm with Scott, booking is advisable, again contact Mary (087) 2290136.

The Club championships weekend takes place in September, date to be confirmed later, this is our annual get together for all tennis players, new and not so new, old and not so old, along with local visiting clubs, all very welcome, good fun and food.

We look forward to seeing you all, so dust off those rackets and Tennis anyone!

Follow us on The Observer and Facebook for updates.

