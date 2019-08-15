Mohill NS selected for hot school meals pilot project

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed the news that Mohill National School in Leitrim is among 36 schools selected for a new hot school meals pilot project beginning in September.

“My colleague, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, confirmed to me this morning that the school will be part of a new pilot scheme to allow school children to avail of hot meals.

“It’s really important to note that families will not be asked for additional contributions towards these meals. Each primary school participating in the pilot project will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day, plus a vegetarian/vegan choice and an option that caters for students’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.

“Nationally we are going to see 36 schools trialling this scheme, benefitting over 6,600 pupils. It is great to see Mohill National School involved in the pilot and I hope to see it rolled out nationally so that all school pupils will benefit.

“As Minister Regina Doherty noted, a hot school meal is not just about nutrition, but it also guarantees a better education. The research out there shows us that children who benefit from a daily nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes.

“I would like to thank all the schools who applied for the pilot – we had an enthusiastic response. I am delighted to be extending this pilot to the 36 schools announced today. They represent a good cross sample of schools and I look forward to the insights we gather from their experiences.”